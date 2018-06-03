Gossett was removed from his start Sunday against the Royals with right elbow tightness, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Gossett cruised through five innings before exiting with the injury, allowing just one run on two hits and two walks and striking out a batter during the 63-pitch outing. The Athletics will presumably send Gossett in for a more thorough examination after the game before having a better idea regarding his status for his next scheduled start, which would likely fall Saturday at home against Kansas City. If Gossett isn't available to take the hill next weekend, the Athletics wouldn't have many appealing alternatives on hand, especially after Kendall Graveman landed on the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Nashville on Sunday with a forearm strain, per Slusser.