Gossett was charged with five runs (four earned) on nine hits and three walks over 3.2 innings in Friday's loss to the Twins. He struck out four.

The right-hander labored and was far too hittable in this one, needing 89 pitches to record 11 outs. He's posted a very respectable walk rate in his nine starts for the A's this season, but there aren't many other positives -- Gossett has struggled with home runs and he's missing bats at just a 6.3 K/9 clip. Sonny Gray could be moved prior to the deadline, but Gossett may still be squeezed out of the rotation relatively soon as both Jharel Cotton (finger) and Kendall Graveman (shoulder) are on their way back.