Gossett (2-5) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six batters through six innings during Sunday's win over the Mets.

The six punchouts tied Gossett's season high, and he's now allowed just eight runs through 17.1 innings over his past three outings. While it's a step in the right direction, he still owns a 5.40 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 6.0 K/9 for the campaign. Gossett is probably best left to deep settings and being selective with his matchups is advised. The 24-year-old rookie projects to make a home start against the Twins next.