Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Heading to Triple-A Nashville
Gossett will be sent down to Triple-A Nashville prior to Saturday's game against the Angels, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Gossett didn't factor into Friday's decision after allowing five runs on five hits and a walk over the course of 3.1 innings. The 25-year-old fared a little better during his first start against the Angels on April 1, but he wasn't able to last longer than four innings in that start as well. In a corresponding move, Oakland is expected to place Trayce Thompson on the active roster. Looking ahead, the club won't need a fifth starter until April 17, when Trevor Cahill is likely to be recalled from Nashville.
