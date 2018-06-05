Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Heads to DL
Gossett (elbow) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.
Gossett experienced elbow tightness in his start Sunday against the Royals, and after undergoing an MRI on Monday, it was determined he'll need a stint on the disabled list. The severity of his injury remains unknown, but he won't be eligible to return from the DL until June 15.
