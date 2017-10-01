Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Hooked after just 1.2 innings in loss
Gossett (4-11) gave up four runs on five hits and a walk in just 1.2 innings pitched en route to the loss Saturday against the Rangers.
The 24-year-old only gave up one homer in this abbreviated start - a two-run shot by Joey Gallo in the second inning - but was unable to escape the second inning after a one-two-three first. Gossett will conclude the 2017 season with a 6.11 ERA and a putrid 2.1 HR/9. He'll likely get a shot at retaining a rotation spot in 2018 just because of the lack of other viable options Oakland has at the moment, but he won't be relevant at all in fantasy until he can keep the ball in the park.
