Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Impressive in minors long-relief outing
Gossett fired four scoreless innings in Triple-A Nashville's 6-3 extra-inning loss to Iowa on Thursday, allowing one hit and two walks while recording four strikeouts.
Sent down to Nashville after his second big-league start of 2018 last Saturday, Gossett was dominant in his first appearance with the Sounds. The 25-year-old has shown the ability to compete at the Triple-A level in two prior stops, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him thrive during his current stint. However, Gossett is yet to prove he can consistently get big-league hitters out, having compiled a 6.48 ERA and 1.63 WHIP while allowing 22 home runs over 98.2 innings across 20 starts with the Athletics over the last season-plus.
