Gossett is expected to be a member of the Athletics' rotation to start the season, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The right-hander seemed to be on the outside looking in for much of spring training, but with Paul Blackburn (forearm) sidelined and Trevor Cahill not built up enough to start, it seems like Gossett will get a shot to open the season as a big-league starter. No word has come forth as to where he'll slot into the rotation at first or what will happen once Blackburn and Cahill return to form. The 25-year-old Gossett has a 2.79 ERA and a 10:4 K:BB in 9.2 innings pitched this spring.