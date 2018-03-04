Gossett (back) threw 0.2 innings and gave up two runs on three hits and a walk Saturday against the Padres.

One of the three hits was a home run, as Gossett threw just 14 pitches during his brief appearance Saturday. However, the fact that he was able to play is a step in the right direction for Gossett, who'd been dealing with a back injury for much of spring training. Now that he's healthy, Gossett will look to improve as he competes for a spot in Oakland's rotation.