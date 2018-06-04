Gossett, who was removed from Sunday's start against the Royals with right elbow tightness, will fly to Oakland on Monday for an MRI, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It had been previously announced that the right-hander would be seen by doctors in the coming days, so this latest report offers more clarity with respect to his evaluation timeline. If Gossett is ultimately forced into a stint on the disabled list, Slusser reports that Chris Bassitt appears to be the leading candidate for a promotion from Triple-A Nashville.