Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Monday MRI on tap
Gossett, who was removed from Sunday's start against the Royals with right elbow tightness, will fly to Oakland on Monday for an MRI, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It had been previously announced that the right-hander would be seen by doctors in the coming days, so this latest report offers more clarity with respect to his evaluation timeline. If Gossett is ultimately forced into a stint on the disabled list, Slusser reports that Chris Bassitt appears to be the leading candidate for a promotion from Triple-A Nashville.
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Exits start with elbow tightness•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Yields three homers in losing effort•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Takes second loss despite strong outing•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Recalled from minors ahead of start•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Will start Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Could be called up•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...