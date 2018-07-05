Athletics' Daniel Gossett: No return likely before mid-August
Gossett (elbow) has been doing plyometrics but has yet to resume throwing, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The fact that the right-hander has yet to even pick up a baseball means that he's not a candidate for return until mid-August at the earliest. Gossett exited a June 3 start versus the Royals with right elbow tightness, and an MRI eventually revealed a flexor muscle strain. The 25-year-old owns a 5.18 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 24.2 innings across five starts at the big-league level this season.
