Gossett was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 27-year-old was one of six total pitchers removed from the Athletics' active roster Thursday. Entering spring training, Gossett had not pitched during a live game since being removed from a start June 3 and undergoing a successful Tommy John surgery. It's been a long road back for the right hander, who owned an impressive 1.63 ERA with 42 strikeouts across 38.2 innings with Triple-A Nashville in 2018.

