Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Recalled ahead of start
The Athletics recalled Gossett from Triple-A Nashville ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Orioles.
Long reliever Michael Brady was optioned to Nashville in a corresponding move. Gossett will be making his 11th start of the season for the Athletics, but won't represent an especially appealing streaming option in most formats after he submitted a 5.17 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 6.3 K/9 rate over his prior 10 outings. Manager Bob Melvin is opting to deploy a six-man rotation this week to afford the rest of the starting staff an extra day of rest, so it's not a given that Gossett will pick up another start beyond Wednesday.
