Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Recalled from minors ahead of start
Gossett was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and will start Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
As expected, Gossett will join the big-league rotation with Andrew Triggs (forearm) and Brett Anderson (shoulder) both landing on the disabled list. The 25-year-old right-hander has scuffled through a pair of spot starts with the A's this season, allowing nine runs across 7.1 innings, but owns a shiny 1.63 ERA across 38.2 innings with the Sounds.
