Gossett (elbow) has resumed throwing and has already worked up to doing so from up to 90 feet, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This is particularly good news, considering that Gosset had yet to be cleared for doing any type of throwing as recently as July 4. The right-hander still isn't likely to return before mid-August, but he certainly appears close to potentially logging a bullpen session if he remains free of setbacks.