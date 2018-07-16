Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Resumes throwing from up to 90 feet
Gossett (elbow) has resumed throwing and has already worked up to doing so from up to 90 feet, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
This is particularly good news, considering that Gosset had yet to be cleared for doing any type of throwing as recently as July 4. The right-hander still isn't likely to return before mid-August, but he certainly appears close to potentially logging a bullpen session if he remains free of setbacks.
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Unlikely to return before mid-August•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Won't throw for several weeks•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Heads to DL•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Monday MRI on tap•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Exits start with elbow tightness•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Yields three homers in losing effort•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...