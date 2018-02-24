Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Scratched with back stiffness
Gossett will not take the mound for Sunday's spring game due to back stiffness, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
In his place, A.J. Puk will earn the start. There wasn't any word on the severity of Gossett's ailment but there will likely be an update on his status in the coming days. If the right-hander winds up missing an extended period of time, his chances at winning a role in the rotation straight out of camp will be fairly slim.
