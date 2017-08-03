Gossett was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

A roster spot was needed for Thursday's starter Kendall Graveman (shoulder), and Gossett was chosen as the roster casualty after tossing a seven-inning gem against the Giants on Wednesday. The Athletics have an off day Monday, so they'll likely ride out a four-man rotation until Gossett is needed to take a turn again, which should be sometime near the end of next week.