Gossett (4-10) lasted just 4.1 innings Monday against the Mariners, allowing seven runs on six hits and two walks en route to the loss. He struck out four.

Every run the right-hander gave up came via the home run ball, as he served up four home runs in his brief outing. He did fill up the zone fairly well, tossing 52 of his 83 offerings for strikes, but his inability to keep the ball in the park ultimately spelled his doom in this one. This is the second consecutive start in which Gossett allowed at least six runs and failed to escape the fifth inning, raising his ERA to a rough 5.82 mark. The 24-year-old will look to end the season on a high note when he takes the hill against the Rangers over the weekend.