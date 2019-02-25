Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Shifted to IL
Gossett (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.
This is simply procedural, as Gossett is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2019 campaign recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent last summer.
