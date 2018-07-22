Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Shifts to 60-day DL
The Athletics transferred Gossett to the 60-day disabled list Saturday.
The transaction was strictly a procedural move, as Gossett has been sidelined since early June and wasn't on track to rejoin the Athletics in less than 60 days. At this point in his rehab, Gossett has progressed to throwing off flat ground, but he has several hurdles to clear in the recovery process before being an option for the Oakland rotation.
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Resumes throwing from up to 90 feet•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Unlikely to return before mid-August•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Won't throw for several weeks•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Heads to DL•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Monday MRI on tap•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Exits start with elbow tightness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...