The Athletics transferred Gossett to the 60-day disabled list Saturday.

The transaction was strictly a procedural move, as Gossett has been sidelined since early June and wasn't on track to rejoin the Athletics in less than 60 days. At this point in his rehab, Gossett has progressed to throwing off flat ground, but he has several hurdles to clear in the recovery process before being an option for the Oakland rotation.

