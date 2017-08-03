Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Slays Giants with seven strong innings
Gossett (3-6) held the Giants to a single run on three hits and two walks over seven innings Wednesday, striking out five in a 6-1 win.
This rates as perhaps his best start in the majors yet, as it's just his second time lasting seven innings and his first time giving up fewer than two runs (as long as we count unearned ones). Gossett rocketed through the A's organization last season, starting in High-A and ending up in Triple-A, but the 24-year-old righty was just good rather than great at Triple-A Nashville this season (3.41 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 54:19 K:BB in 60.2 innings). After giving up only four homers in the minors, he's allowed 11 through his first 10 starts in the big leagues, contributing heavily to his 5.17 ERA. Gossett could develop into a credible back-end starter in time, but he comes with a hearty helping of risk in fantasy right now.
