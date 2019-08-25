Gossett (elbow) threw a 30-pitch live batting practice session Friday at High-A Stockton, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. "Just getting back into it, getting back to facing hitters," Gossett said. "I got to throw all my pitches and got some swings and misses on a couple of breaking balls. It was fun to get back in the swing of what a game would feel like."

The session marked Gossett's first taste of facing live hitters since August 2018 Tommy John surgery. The rehabbing veterani is slated to throw several more live batting practice sessions before eventually progressing to simulated games, and if all continues to go well, he plans on playing in the Arizona Fall League to continue building up his arm ahead of spring training 2020.