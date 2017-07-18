Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Suffers loss despite quality start Monday
Gossett (1-5) gave up three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three over seven innings during Monday's loss to the Rays.
Gossett tossed his third quality start in seven tries, but he proved that he's still susceptible to the long ball. With two more homers surrendered, the 24-year-old has now allowed 10 four-baggers in his first seven big-league starts. He'll look to do a better job keeping the ball in the park when he faces the Mets on Sunday.
