Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Suffers setback
Gossett (elbow) suffered a setback during his rehab and has been shut down from all throwing activities, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Gossett had recently resumed throwing last week after hitting the disabled list with a flexor muscle strain in early June. The club has yet to announce any sort of timetable for him at this point, but it doesn't look like Gossett has much chance of returning prior to September, especially if he's shut down for a few weeks.
