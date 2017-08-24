Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Surrenders five runs through five in no-decision
Gossett allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six batters through five innings during Wednesday's loss to Baltimore. He didn't factor into the decision.
This was just the 11th start of the season for Gossett, and his first since Aug. 2. The Athletics are employing a six-man rotation this week, so after Wednesday's poor outing, there's a good chance Gossett returns to Triple-A Nashville in short order. After all, the 24-year-old righty sports an underwhelming 5.49 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 6.7 K/9 through 59 innings in the majors this season.
