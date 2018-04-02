Gossett (0-1) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks over four innings in a loss Sunday to the Angels.

Gossett was awful in 18 starts for Oakland last season, as he posted a 6.11 ERA and 1.61 WHIP and gave up more than a home run per starts. The Angels didn't mash any homers against Gossett on Sunday, but they did touch him up for three doubles in just four innings. There's no reason yet to believe he's a substantially different pitcher than the one who limped through 2017.