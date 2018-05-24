Gossett (0-2) allowed just one unearned run on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts through seven innings in a tough loss Wednesday against the Mariners.

Gossett had yet to get an out in the fifth inning in two starts for the A's this season despite his success in the minors (1.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP in 38.2 innings for Triple-A Nashville). His slider was excellent, as it induced four swinging strikes and five outs in six balls in play on just 35 uses. If Gossett is able to pair a strong breaking pitch like that with his mid-to-upper 90s fastball, he'll have a good chance to turn around his early career struggles. Gossett managed just a 6.11 ERA in 91.1 innings last season. He'll make his next start Monday against the Rays.