Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Takes second loss despite strong outing
Gossett (0-2) allowed just one unearned run on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts through seven innings in a tough loss Wednesday against the Mariners.
Gossett had yet to get an out in the fifth inning in two starts for the A's this season despite his success in the minors (1.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP in 38.2 innings for Triple-A Nashville). His slider was excellent, as it induced four swinging strikes and five outs in six balls in play on just 35 uses. If Gossett is able to pair a strong breaking pitch like that with his mid-to-upper 90s fastball, he'll have a good chance to turn around his early career struggles. Gossett managed just a 6.11 ERA in 91.1 innings last season. He'll make his next start Monday against the Rays.
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Recalled from minors ahead of start•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Will start Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Could be called up•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Impressive in minors long-relief outing•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Heading to Triple-A Nashville•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Allows five in no-decision•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...