Gossett (0-2) allowed four earned runs on five hits and a walk over 3.2 innings in Sunday's 5-1 Cactus League loss to the Giants. He struck out two.

The final line was far from pretty, although one of the bright spots was the fact Gossett hit 94 mph on the gun on multiple occasions, Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News reports. He cruised through his first two frames before unraveling in the third, with a two-run double by Buster Posey doing the most damage. Despite the rocky outing, manager Bob Melvin seemed to feel that his projected No. 5 starter to open the season can correct his issues with a few adjustments. "I thought his stuff was good. Pretty similar to what we saw in the regular spring training," Melvin said. "Just didn't throw enough strikes today. Didn't get ahead. Then got himself in a jam in the one inning, Posey gets a big hit and they score some runs off him. So, just has to be a little more efficient with his strikes and get ahead in the count."