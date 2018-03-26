Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Takes second loss of spring
Gossett (0-2) allowed four earned runs on five hits and a walk over 3.2 innings in Sunday's 5-1 Cactus League loss to the Giants. He struck out two.
The final line was far from pretty, although one of the bright spots was the fact Gossett hit 94 mph on the gun on multiple occasions, Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News reports. He cruised through his first two frames before unraveling in the third, with a two-run double by Buster Posey doing the most damage. Despite the rocky outing, manager Bob Melvin seemed to feel that his projected No. 5 starter to open the season can correct his issues with a few adjustments. "I thought his stuff was good. Pretty similar to what we saw in the regular spring training," Melvin said. "Just didn't throw enough strikes today. Didn't get ahead. Then got himself in a jam in the one inning, Posey gets a big hit and they score some runs off him. So, just has to be a little more efficient with his strikes and get ahead in the count."
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Likely to open season in rotation•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Makes spring debut Saturday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Won't be sidelined long•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Scratched with back stiffness•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Could earn starting role•
-
Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Hooked after just 1.2 innings in loss•
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...