Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Throwing live batting practice
Gossett will throw live batting practice Friday with High-A Stockton, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Gossett has been throwing bullpen sessions since mid-June but this will be his first time facing live hitters since undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2018. The 26-year-old isn't expected to make his return in 2019, but he appears to be progressing steadily in his rehab work.
