Gossett (elbow) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session prior to Saturday's game, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The session was especially notable in that it was Gossett's first time back on a mound since he underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2018. Manager Bob Melvin still doesn't factor Gossett into his 2019 plans, but he also reported that the veteran impressed him with his effort level during the session. Gossett is likely to log several additional bullpens before potentially moving on to throwing live batting practice.

