Gossett will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville and start Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The Athletics will implement a six-man rotation for the time being and will promote Gossett to take the mound against the Orioles on Wednesday. The other starters will be afforded an extra day of rest as they will each see their scheduled starts bumped back. Gossett doesn't warrant much fantasy interest, as he compiled a 5.17 ERA in his 10 starts with the big-league club earlier this season.