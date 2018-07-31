Athletics' Daniel Gossett: To undergo Tommy John surgery
Gossett (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery Wednesday.
Gossett will likely miss the entire 2019 season recovering from this injury after suffering a setback during his rehab earlier this month. The 25-year-old had started five games for the Athletics this season, logging a 5.18 ERA and 1.36 WHIP.
