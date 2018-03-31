Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Will make first start Sunday
Gossett's first start of the season will come Sunday against the Angels in Oakland, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It initially appeared as though it would be Andrew Triggs starting Sunday, with Gossett starting Monday against the Rangers, but the order has been flipped. Gossett struggled to a 6.11 ERA last year in 18 starts for the Athletics, though that figure was inflated by a fluky 21.2 percent home run per fly ball rate. His xFIP of 4.53 was far from impressive, but at least suggested that he deserved a spot at the back of a rotation. He'll aim to stick there this year, though his spot could be in jeopardy once Paul Blackburn returns from his forearm strain.
