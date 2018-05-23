Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Will start Wednesday
Gossett will start Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
The move has been expected for a few days as starting pitchers Andrew Triggs (forearm) and Brett Anderson (shoulder) both recently placed on the disabled list. Gossett struggled in his two-major league starts in 2018, but has been lights out for Triple-A Nashville with a 1.63 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 42 strikeouts over 38.2 innings to help earn the promotion.
More News
