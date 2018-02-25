Athletics' Daniel Gossett: Won't be sidelined long
Gossett (back) will throw from 120 feet Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Gossett was scratched from Saturday's contest due to some apparent back tightness. He'll stretch things out Sunday and could be worked back into action soon, manager Bob Melvin opined. Gossett will look to play his way into the Athletics' Opening Day rotation when he's able to get back on the field in the coming days.
