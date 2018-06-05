Gossett (elbow), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, is dealing with a flexor muscle strain, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Gossett won't throw for multiple weeks as a result of the injury, meaning he'll be sidelined well beyond the minimum 10-day stay on the shelf. A timetable for his return should emerge once he's able to resume throwing.

