Gossett (0-3) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three against the Rays.

All the damage was done via the long ball in the third inning, as Gossett allowed a trio of consecutive two-out solo home runs to C.J. Cron, Joey Wendle and Wilson Ramos. The 25-year-old sports an unsightly 6.05 ERA on the season, but it's just 3.00 in his two most recent starts since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville. Next up is a favorable matchup against the Royals in Kansas City on Sunday.