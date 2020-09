Mengden was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Sunday and subsequently designated for assignment by the A's.

The right-hander landed on the COVID-19 IL in early September and was recently cleared to return to the alternate training site, but he won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster. Mengden appeared in four games this season and had a 3.65 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB across 12.1 innings.