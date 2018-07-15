Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Activated, optioned
Mengden (foot) was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.
Mengden had recorded a mediocre 4.47 ERA in 16 starts prior to his injury. The move could be as much to do with the All-Star break as his performance, though, as the Athletics won't need a full rotation until five days are the break ends, when Mengden would be eligible to come back.
