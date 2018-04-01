Mengden completed 5.2 innings Saturday against the Angels, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out five.

Mengden didn't start the season on a positive note as he was pushed around by the Angels lineup for five extra-base hits. He's had mixed success across 21 career stats and was solid in seven starts in 2017, but he isn't likely to generate a lot of strikeouts and will get pushed around by stronger lineups. At best, he is a streaming option when he has a positive matchup or a two-start week.