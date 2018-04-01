Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Allows five earned runs
Mengden completed 5.2 innings Saturday against the Angels, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out five.
Mengden didn't start the season on a positive note as he was pushed around by the Angels lineup for five extra-base hits. He's had mixed success across 21 career stats and was solid in seven starts in 2017, but he isn't likely to generate a lot of strikeouts and will get pushed around by stronger lineups. At best, he is a streaming option when he has a positive matchup or a two-start week.
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Final tuneup offers reason for optimism•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Produces quality start Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Rotation chances see recent surge•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Inconsistency could hurt rotation chances•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Uneven through first three appearances•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Holds early edge for No. 3 spot•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...