Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Allows four earned runs
Mengden allowed four earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two across 5.2 innings Sunday against the Angels. He did not factor into the decision.
After a solid start to the season, Mengden continued his recent struggles with his inability to limit walks and home runs betraying him once again. He allowed two home runs -- both solo shots to Albert Pujols and Chris Young, respectively -- and two of the three batters he walked eventually came around to score. Sunday's start marked his third straight effort in which he has allowed both multiple walks and home runs, making him a difficult option to trust in most shallow formats.
