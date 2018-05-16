Mengden (3-4) allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits over six innings Tuesday against the Red Sox. He struck out three and was credited with the win.

Mengden entered the month of May with a 4.68 ERA to his name but has been able to cut that figure down to a respectable 3.75 mark after holding the potent Astros' and Red Sox' lineups to a combined three earned runs over 12.2 total innings in his last two starts. Despite his recent run suppression, Mengden is averaging just four strikeouts per start which severely limits any potential fantasy upside. He's scheduled to take on the Blue Jays on Sunday.