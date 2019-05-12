Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Called up for Sunday's start
Mengden was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to start Sunday's game against the Indians.
Mengden will make his first start of the season for the Athletics after compiling a 2.77 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 44:14 K:BB over 39 innings with Las Vegas. The 26-year-old pitched well in the majors last season with a 4.05 ERA, and 1.12 WHIP across 17 starts, though his 6.1 K/9 mostly limits his fantasy appeal.
