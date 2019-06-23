Mengden is a candidate to start Wednesday against the Cardinals, a game that would have represented Frankie Montas' (suspension) next turn in the rotation, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Mengden is a natural candidate for the role, given his extensive starting experience. The 26-year-old right-hander has already logged three starts with the Athletics this season, posting a 5.09 ERA and 1.65 WHIP across 23 innings. It's been a smoother road in Triple-A Las Vegas, where Mengden has generated a 3.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 4-2 record over 49.1 innings across eight appearances (seven starts).