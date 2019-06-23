Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Candidate for Montas' next start
Mengden is a candidate to start Wednesday against the Cardinals, a game that would have represented Frankie Montas' (suspension) next turn in the rotation, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Mengden is a natural candidate for the role, given his extensive starting experience. The 26-year-old right-hander has already logged three starts with the Athletics this season, posting a 5.09 ERA and 1.65 WHIP across 23 innings. It's been a smoother road in Triple-A Las Vegas, where Mengden has generated a 3.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 4-2 record over 49.1 innings across eight appearances (seven starts).
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Sent back to minors•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Struggles as bulk reliever•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Pitching behind opener•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Could work behind opener again•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Following opener Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Sloppy in four innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.