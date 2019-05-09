Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Candidate for spot start Sunday
Mengden is expected to make a spot start for the A's on Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Athletics want to give Mike Fiers an extra day of rest after he fired 131 pitches his last time out, recording the second no-hitter of his career in the process. As such, Oakland will need a starter for Sunday's series finale against the Indians, and Mengden, who is scheduled to start that day for Triple-A Las Vegas, appears to be the most likely candidate to fill that opening. The 26-year-old owns a solid 2.77 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 44:14 K:BB in 39 innings (six starts, one relief appearance) with Las Vegas this season.
