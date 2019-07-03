Mengden (3-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 8-6 victory over the Twins, coughing up five runs on eight hits over 5.2 innings while striking out five.

Miguel Sano and Jason Castro both took Mengden deep, but the Oakland offense responded with some big flies of its own, including a Chris Herrmann grand slam. The right-hander will carry a 4.67 ERA and 29:16 K:BB through 34.2 innings into his final start before the All-Star break Sunday in Seattle.