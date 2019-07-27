Mengden (5-3) was charged with the loss against the Rangers on Friday after surrendering four runs on three hits and four walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings.

Mengden, facing Texas for the first time this season, held his opponents scoreless until the fourth inning, when he allowed a walk, back-to-back doubles and a single to give the Rangers a 3-2 lead. A two-run single by Asdrubal Cabrera in the sixth accounted for Mengden's final runs of the night. The loss was Mengden's first since a May 12 start against Cleveland. The 26-year-old now owns a 4.85 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 41:25 K:BB and will look to bounce back at home Thursday against the Brewers.