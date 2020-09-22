Mengden cleared waivers Tuesday and was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas.
Mengden lost his spot on the 40-man roster Sunday after being activated from the COVID-19 injured list, but he'll remain in the organization going forward. It's unclear whether the right-hander will be included in the Athletics' player pool heading into the postseason. Mengden posted a 3.65 ERA and 1.70 WHIP across 12.1 innings during four appearances in 2020.
