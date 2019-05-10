Mengden will start Sunday's game against the Indians, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

As predicted, Mengden will be recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of Sunday's matchup to make a spot start for Oakland. Mike Fiers simply needed an extra day of rest after tossing 131 pitches during Tuesday's no-hitter, so it appears Mengden will travel back to the minors following his outing.

