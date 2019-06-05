Manager Bob Melvin suggested that Mengden, who is listed as Oakland's starter for Wednesday's game against the Angels, could be deployed behind an opener, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Liam Hendriks previously opened ahead of Mengden for the latter's last turn through the rotation, and the arrangement yielded favorable results. While covering 4.1 innings in relief against this same Angels squad on May 29, Mengden surrendered only one run on four hits and three walks while striking out six. Melvin said Hendriks wouldn't open Wednesday's game after being needed in relief in Tuesday's 4-2 win, leaving fellow right-handers Joakim Soria or Aaron Brooks as the most logical options to work as openers if the Athletics choose to go that route. Regardless of how he's deployed, Mengden will be in line to fill the bulk of the innings and is thus the most likely pitcher to factor into any decision.