Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Could work behind opener again
Manager Bob Melvin suggested that Mengden, who is listed as Oakland's starter for Wednesday's game against the Angels, could be deployed behind an opener, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Liam Hendriks previously opened ahead of Mengden for the latter's last turn through the rotation, and the arrangement yielded favorable results. While covering 4.1 innings in relief against this same Angels squad on May 29, Mengden surrendered only one run on four hits and three walks while striking out six. Melvin said Hendriks wouldn't open Wednesday's game after being needed in relief in Tuesday's 4-2 win, leaving fellow right-handers Joakim Soria or Aaron Brooks as the most logical options to work as openers if the Athletics choose to go that route. Regardless of how he's deployed, Mengden will be in line to fill the bulk of the innings and is thus the most likely pitcher to factor into any decision.
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Following opener Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Sloppy in four innings•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Yields one run in win•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Getting another start•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Saddled with loss•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Called up for Sunday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...